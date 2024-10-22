Lockheed: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $1.62 billion.…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $1.62 billion.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $6.80 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were $6.84 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.47 per share.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $17.1 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.28 billion.

Lockheed expects full-year earnings to be $26.65 per share, with revenue expected to be $71.25 billion.

