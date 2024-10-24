LKQ: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (AP) — ANTIOCH, Tenn. (AP) — LKQ Corp. (LKQ) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $191 million. The…

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (AP) — ANTIOCH, Tenn. (AP) — LKQ Corp. (LKQ) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $191 million.

The Antioch, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 88 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The vehicle components company posted revenue of $3.58 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.63 billion.

LKQ expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.38 to $3.52 per share.

