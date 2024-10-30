LivaNova: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — LivaNova PLC (LIVN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $33 million. The London-based…

LONDON (AP) — LivaNova PLC (LIVN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $33 million.

The London-based company said it had net income of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 90 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $318.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $298 million.

LivaNova expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.30 to $3.40 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LIVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LIVN

