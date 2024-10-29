Littelfuse: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $58.1 million. The Chicago-based…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $58.1 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $2.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.71 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.08 per share.

The circuit protection manufacturer posted revenue of $567.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $558 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Littelfuse expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.90 to $2.10.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $510 million to $540 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LFUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LFUS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.