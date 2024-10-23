Lithia Motors: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $209.2 million.…

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $209.2 million.

The Medford, Oregon-based company said it had profit of $7.80 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $8.21 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.59 per share.

The auto dealership chain posted revenue of $9.22 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.41 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.