Lindsay: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Lindsay Corp. (LNN) on Thursday reported profit of $12.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of $1.17 per share.

The irrigation equipment maker posted revenue of $155 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $66.3 million, or $6.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $607.1 million.

