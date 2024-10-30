Lilly: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $970.3 million. The…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $970.3 million.

The Indianapolis-based company said it had profit of $1.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.18 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $11.44 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.03 billion.

Lilly expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.02 to $13.52 per share, with revenue in the range of $45.4 billion to $46 billion.

