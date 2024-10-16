Liberty Oilfield Services: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $73.8 million.…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $73.8 million.

The Denver-based company said it had profit of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The provider of hydraulic fracturing services posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

