Lemonade: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) on Wednesday reported a loss of $67.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 95 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.02 per share.

The company posted revenue of $136.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $127 million.

