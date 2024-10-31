LeMaitre: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $11.1 million.…

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $11.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 49 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $54.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $53.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, LeMaitre said it expects revenue in the range of $54.9 million to $56.9 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $1.91 to $1.96 per share, with revenue ranging from $219 million to $221 million.

