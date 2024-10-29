Leidos: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $364…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $364 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $2.68. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and asset impairment costs, were $2.93 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.96 per share.

The security and engineering company posted revenue of $4.19 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.04 billion.

Leidos expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.80 to $10 per share, with revenue in the range of $16.35 billion to $16.45 billion.

