Legget & Platt: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $44.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Carthage, Missouri-based company said it had net income of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 32 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The engineered component manufacturer posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.11 billion.

Legget & Platt expects full-year earnings in the range of $1 to $1.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.3 billion to $4.4 billion.

