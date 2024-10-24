Lear: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Lear Corp. (LEA) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $135.8 million.…

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Lear Corp. (LEA) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $135.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Southfield, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $2.41. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to $2.89 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.57 per share.

The automotive seating and electrical distribution systems company posted revenue of $5.58 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.52 billion.

Lear expects full-year revenue in the range of $22.95 billion to $23.15 billion.

