Lazard: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Lazard, Inc. (LAZ) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $107.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.02. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 38 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $807.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $645.9 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $652.7 million.

