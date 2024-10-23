Las Vegas Sands: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $275…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $275 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $2.68 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.79 billion.

