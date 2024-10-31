Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Lancaster Colony: Fiscal Q1…

Lancaster Colony: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 31, 2024, 7:40 AM

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) on Thursday reported net income of $44.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Westerville, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.62.

The specialty food maker posted revenue of $466.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LANC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LANC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up