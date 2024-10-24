Labcorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income…

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $169.3 million.

The Burlington, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $2 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.50 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.48 per share.

The medical laboratory operator posted revenue of $3.28 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.26 billion.

Labcorp expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.30 to $14.70 per share.

