L3Harris: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $400 million.

The Melbourne, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.34 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.27 per share.

The technology and communications company posted revenue of $5.29 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.32 billion.

L3Harris expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.95 to $13.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $21.1 billion to $21.3 billion.

