Kontoor: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) on Thursday reported net income of $70.5 million in its third quarter.

The Greensboro, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $1.37 per share.

The maker of Wrangler and Lee apparel posted revenue of $670.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Kontoor expects its per-share earnings to be $1.31.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $695 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Kontoor expects full-year earnings to be $4.83 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.6 billion.

