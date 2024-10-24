Knowles: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ITASCA, Ill. (AP) — ITASCA, Ill. (AP) — Knowles Corp. (KN) on Thursday reported net income of $500,000 in its…

ITASCA, Ill. (AP) — ITASCA, Ill. (AP) — Knowles Corp. (KN) on Thursday reported net income of $500,000 in its third quarter.

The Itasca, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and stock option expense, came to 26 cents per share.

The maker acoustic components such as microphones posted revenue of $142.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Knowles expects its per-share earnings to range from 26 cents to 30 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $141 million to $151 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.