Knight-Swift: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $30.5 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $1.88 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.95 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Knight-Swift expects its per-share earnings to range from 32 cents to 36 cents.

