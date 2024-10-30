KLA: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — KLA Corporation (KLAC) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $945.9 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Milpitas, California-based company said it had profit of $7.01. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $7.33 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.03 per share.

The maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors posted revenue of $2.84 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.76 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, KLA expects its per-share earnings to range from $7.15 to $8.35.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.8 billion to $3.1 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

