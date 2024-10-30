Kirby: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Kirby Corp. (KEX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $90 million. The Houston-based company…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Kirby Corp. (KEX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $90 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.55 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The barge operator posted revenue of $831.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KEX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KEX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.