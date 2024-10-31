Kellanova: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Kellanova (K) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $367 million. The Chicago-based company said…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Kellanova (K) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $367 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 91 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The the maker of Pringles and other snacks posted revenue of $3.23 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.15 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on K at https://www.zacks.com/ap/K

