KBR: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — KBR Inc. (KBR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $100 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 84 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The the engineering, construction company posted revenue of $1.95 billion in the period.

KBR expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.20 to $3.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.5 billion to $7.7 billion.

