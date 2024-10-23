Live Radio
Kaiser: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 23, 2024, 4:47 PM

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. (AP) — FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. (AP) — Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) on Wednesday reported profit of $12 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Foothill Ranch, California-based company said it had profit of 74 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 51 cents per share.

The aluminum products company posted revenue of $747.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KALU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KALU

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

