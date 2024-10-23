Kaiser: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. (AP) — FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. (AP) — Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) on Wednesday reported profit of $12…

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. (AP) — FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. (AP) — Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) on Wednesday reported profit of $12 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Foothill Ranch, California-based company said it had profit of 74 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 51 cents per share.

The aluminum products company posted revenue of $747.7 million in the period.

