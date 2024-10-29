Kadant: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) — WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) — Kadant Inc. (KAI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $31.6 million.…

The Westford, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $2.68 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $2.84 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.43 per share.

The equipment supplier for the papermaking and paper recycling industries posted revenue of $271.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $265.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Kadant expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.90 to $2.10.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $252 million to $260 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Kadant expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.93 to $10.13 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion.

