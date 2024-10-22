K12: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — K12 Inc. (LRN) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $40.9…

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 94 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The online education company posted revenue of $551.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, K12 said it expects revenue in the range of $560 million to $580 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.23 billion to $2.3 billion.

