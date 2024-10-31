Juniper: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $92.6 million.…

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $92.6 million.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The computer network equipment maker posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.27 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JNPR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JNPR

