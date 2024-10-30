JinkoSolar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JIANGXI PROVINCE, China (AP) — JIANGXI PROVINCE, China (AP) — JinkoSolar Holding Co. (JKS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $3.2…

JIANGXI PROVINCE, China (AP) — JIANGXI PROVINCE, China (AP) — JinkoSolar Holding Co. (JKS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $3.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jiangxi Province, China-based company said it had net income of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The solar power product maker posted revenue of $3.49 billion in the period.

