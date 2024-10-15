JB Hunt: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOWELL, Ark. (AP) — LOWELL, Ark. (AP) — JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income…

LOWELL, Ark. (AP) — LOWELL, Ark. (AP) — JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $152.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lowell, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of $1.49.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.42 per share.

The trucking and logistics company posted revenue of $3.07 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.04 billion.

