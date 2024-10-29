ITT: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — ITT Corp. (ITT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $161.1 million. On…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — ITT Corp. (ITT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $161.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $1.96. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.46 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.43 per share.

The supplier of parts and services to a wide variety of industries posted revenue of $885.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $876 million.

ITT expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.80 to $5.86 per share.

