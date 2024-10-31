Itron: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. (AP) — LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. (AP) — Itron Inc. (ITRI) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $78…

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. (AP) — LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. (AP) — Itron Inc. (ITRI) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $78 million.

On a per-share basis, the Liberty Lake, Washington-based company said it had net income of $1.70. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.84 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The energy and water meter company posted revenue of $615.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $596.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Itron expects its per-share earnings to range from $1 to $1.10.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $600 million to $610 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Itron expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.28 to $5.38 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.44 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ITRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ITRI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.