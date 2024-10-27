Is the Green Mediterranean Diet Better Than the Mediterranean Diet?

Just when you thought the Mediterranean diet was the healthiest plan around (and, it is), you might be surprised to…

Just when you thought the Mediterranean diet was the healthiest plan around (and, it is), you might be surprised to know that there is a version of this diet that might be even better. Of course the word better is all relative. If you’re already following the Mediterranean diet, you might not be a need to make any changes. But if you want to boost the benefits of this plan even further, you may want to take a look at the green Mediterranean diet.

With a few basic tweaks here and there, the green Mediterranean diet may provide some tips to help your heart and balance your blood sugar by fueling you up with more fiber, a nutrient the majority of us don’t get enough of, and plenty of plants, particularly those that are green.

But before you think of this diet as being a new fad, rest assured that all foods on the green Mediterranean diet were already on the previous plan. It’s just that this green diet calls out certain foods as being rich in certain nutrients and compounds that could be particularly beneficial for heart heath.

What Is the Green Mediterranean Diet?

Sharon Palmer, known as the “Plant-Powered Dietitian,” explains, “the green Mediterranean diet is based on a (2020) study that showed even better improvements over the traditional Med diet pattern for health issues like blood cholesterol, blood pressure, inflammation and weight.”

In the study, researchers found that following the green Mediterranean diet for six months results in lower levels of “bad” LDL cholesterol, blood pressure and inflammatory markers compared to following a traditional Mediterranean diet. People on the green Mediterranean diet also lost a bit more weight.

Palmer goes on to say that “while the traditional Med diet is based on a diet rich in seafood, grains, pulses, vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds and olive oil; moderate wine consumption and low red meat intake, the green Mediterranean diet avoids red and processed meat altogether and places more emphasis on leafy greens, as well as adding walnuts and green tea daily.”

Registered dietitians, nutritionists and many consumers are well aware of the benefits of the Mediterranean diet. The Mediterranean diet has been a long-running winner in U.S. News’s Best Diets rankings. It’s a winner in heart-healthy diets and plant-based diets too.

Let’s think of the Mediterranean diet as a present and the the green Mediterranean diet as the same present wearing a bow! It is essentially an enhanced version of its predecessor, focusing intensely on green plant-based foods while reducing meat intake. This diet incorporates additional servings of specific green foods that are rich in antioxidants and polyphenols — compounds that can help reduce inflammation and balance blood sugar levels. More than just a heart-healthy plan, the “green diet” introduces a higher fiber intake, addressing a common shortfall in many diets, and integrates unique ingredients that could be particularly beneficial for heart health.

What’s the Difference Between the Green Mediterranean Diet and the Mediterranean?

One of the standout features of the green Mediterranean diet is the inclusion of green shakes. These are typically made from a blend of leafy greens, nuts and seeds — all components that amplify fiber, protein and healthy fat intake. Smoothies could be created from basically any foods of the Mediterranean diet, yet highlighting the inclusion of leafy greens makes this plan a little different. Palmer highlights that the leafy green featured in the study was duckweed (in the form of shakes) , which is an aquatic plant.

The take-home message here is to further reduce red and processed meats in the diet, and include more leafy greens that are familiar to you and part of your eating patterns, such as spinach, kale, bok choy and arugula.

Another key element of the green version is the substitution of red meat with plant-based protein sources. These days there are many meat analogs that provide plant-based options for those who prefer to avoid or limit protein from animal sources to not only support the health of people but also help to protect the planet. If you are swapping out meat and subbing in plant-based alternatives to help your heart, be sure to check food labels to see whether your substitutions are low in saturated fat and sodium.

The diet also emphasizes the consumption of walnuts, known for their omega-3 fatty acids, which contribute to better brain function and lower cholesterol levels. Adding fenugreek seeds, often used in herbal medicine, can further enhance the diet’s effects by promoting better blood sugar control and aiding digestion.

What to Eat and Drink on the Green Mediterranean Diet

You should avoid red meat and processed meats, and limit your sweets and desserts. Instead focus on following foods and drinks:

— Duckweed

— Walnuts (and other nuts)

— Green tea

— Leafy greens

— Green smoothies

— Salmon with roasted root vegetables

— Plant-based snacks

1.Duckweed. This aquatic plant is similar to watercress and contains lots of healthy omega-3 fatty acids. You can use duckweed in smoothies. If you can’t find duckweed at your local grocery store or farmer’s market, you can substitute hemp, chia or flax seeds. Each of these are also good sources of omega-3s.

2.Walnuts. These nuts contain a beneficial mix of plant-based protein and good fats, including polyunsaturated fats like omega-3s, which help with fullness and satisfaction. Eat them as a snack, or add a handful on top of yogurt, oatmeal or smoothies daily. And don’t forget to grab the goodness of other nuts, like almonds, that have been found to support heart health and help control diabetes.

3. Green tea. Drinking at least three cups of green tea daily would be part of a green Mediterranean regimen. Green tea is loaded with polyphenols, natural compounds that, research suggests, help shield you from cancer and fight inflammation, says Kate Patton, a registered dietitian with the Cleveland Clinic. “The polyphenols in the green tea are a type of antioxidant and provide anti-inflammatory benefits,” she says. Antioxidants help lower the risk of chronic diseases like cancer, heart disease and diabetes. Just be aware that many green teas are caffeinated, so if you’re sensitive to caffeine try to choose a decaffeinated type.

4. Leafy greens. Leafy greens like kale, arugula, collard greens, Swiss chard, bok choy and spinach are high in vitamins, minerals and fiber. Eat them raw in salads, add them to soups and smoothies, use them as a wrap instead of bread or sauté them in a stir fry.

5. Green smoothies. To make your typical green smoothie more in line with the green Mediterranean diet, try adding a dose of plant-based protein. Chia, hemp or flax seeds are all plant-based proteins that are also good sources of omega-3 fatty acids.

6. Salmon with roasted root vegetables. Salmon is a good source of healthy fats. Adding veggies, such as sweet potatoes, parsnips, carrots and cauliflower, gives you a nutrient-dense meal. Olive oil drizzled on top of vegetables helps our bodies absorb more fat-soluble vitamins from veggies. Try my Mediterranean Roasted Salmon Chunks recipe for a delicious way to add a fish dish everyone will enjoy.

7.Plant-based snacks. There are plenty of tasty, healthy plant-based snacks that could be part of a green Mediterranean diet, such as hummus, avocado toast, nuts, seeds and Greek yogurt (unsweetened).

