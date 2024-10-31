IQVIA: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

October 31, 2024, 7:13 AM

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $285 million.

The Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.55 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.84 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.81 per share.

The clinical testing company posted revenue of $3.9 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.85 billion.

IQVIA expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.10 to $11.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $15.35 billion to $15.4 billion.

