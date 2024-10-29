IPG: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — IPG Photonics Corp. (IPGP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $233.6 million…

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — IPG Photonics Corp. (IPGP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $233.6 million in its third quarter.

The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $5.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The high-powered laser maker posted revenue of $233.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, IPG expects its per-share earnings to range from 5 cents to 35 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $210 million to $240 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

