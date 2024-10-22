Invesco: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Invesco PLC (IVZ) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $114.2 million. On a…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Invesco PLC (IVZ) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $114.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 44 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The investment management company posted revenue of $1.52 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.1 billion, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.11 billion.

