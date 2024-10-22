Interpublic: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Interpublic Group of Cos. (IPG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $20.1…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Interpublic Group of Cos. (IPG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $20.1 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 70 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The marketing and advertising company posted revenue of $2.63 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.24 billion, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.3 billion.

