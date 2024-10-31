InterDigital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — InterDigital Inc. (IDCC) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $34.2 million. The…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — InterDigital Inc. (IDCC) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $34.2 million.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had net income of $1.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.63 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The wireless research and development company posted revenue of $128.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $96.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, InterDigital expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.72 to $3.98.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.69 to $14.99 per share.

