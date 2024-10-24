Integer: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Integer Holdings Corp. (ITGR) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $35.4 million.…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Integer Holdings Corp. (ITGR) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $35.4 million.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had profit of 99 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to $1.43 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.36 per share.

The medical device outsource manufacturer posted revenue of $431.4 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $443.2 million.

Integer expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.24 to $5.43 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion.

