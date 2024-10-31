Insight Enterprises: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $58.2 million.…

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $58.2 million.

The Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $1.52 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.19 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.33 per share.

The information technology provider posted revenue of $2.09 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.34 billion.

Insight Enterprises expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.40 to $9.70 per share.

