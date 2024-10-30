InMode: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

YOKNEAM, Israel (AP) — YOKNEAM, Israel (AP) — InMode Ltd. (INMD) on Wednesday reported net income of $51 million in…

YOKNEAM, Israel (AP) — YOKNEAM, Israel (AP) — InMode Ltd. (INMD) on Wednesday reported net income of $51 million in its third quarter.

The Yokneam, Israel-based company said it had profit of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 70 cents per share.

The maker of cosmetic surgery devices posted revenue of $130.2 million in the period.

InMode expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.92 to $1.96 per share, with revenue in the range of $410 million to $420 million.

