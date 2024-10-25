Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include…

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Oct. 28

Brazil Potash – Toronto, 4.3 million shares, priced at $15-$18, managed by Cantor Fitz. Bradesco. Proposed NYSE symbol GRO. Business: Developing a potash mining project in Brazil’s Amazon basin.

Peak Resources LP – Durango, Colo., 4.7 million shares, priced at $13-$15, managed by Janney Roth Cap.. Proposed NYSE American symbol PRB. Business: US oil and natural gas producer operating in the Powder Ridge Basin.

Cuprina Holdings – Singapore, 3.8 million shares, priced at $4-$4.50, managed by Network 1. Proposed Nasdaq symbol CUPR. Business: Singapore-based provider of skincare and chronic wound care products.

Jupiter Neurosciences – Jupiter, Fla., 2.8 million shares, priced at $4-$5, managed by Dominari Sec. Revere Sec.. Proposed Nasdaq symbol JUNS. Business: Phase 1 biotech developing an oral therapy for neuro-inflammation.

Diginex – Hong Kong, 2.3 million shares, priced at $4-$6, managed by Dominari Sec. Revere Sec.. Proposed Nasdaq symbol DGNX. Business: Provides software that enables businesses to collect, analyze, and report ESG data.

FBS Global – Singapore, 2.3 million shares, priced at $4.50-$5, managed by WallachBeth. Proposed Nasdaq symbol FBGL. Business: Provides interior design and fit-out services in Singapore.

Jinxin Technology – Shanghai, 1.9 million shares, priced at $4-$5, managed by Craft Capital WestPark Capital. Proposed Nasdaq symbol NAMI. Business: Provides a digital textbook and educational content platform for K-9 students in China.

Libera Gaming Operations – Tokyo, 1.3 million shares, priced at $4-$6, managed by Craft Capital Boustead. Proposed NYSE American symbol LBRJ. Business: Operates pachinko gaming halls in Japan.

