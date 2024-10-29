Ingevity: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $107.2…

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $107.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the North Charleston, South Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $2.95. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.10 per share.

The company posted revenue of $376.9 million in the period.

Ingevity expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion.

