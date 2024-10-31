Ingersoll: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $221.6 million.…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $221.6 million.

The Davidson, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 84 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The maker of flow control and compression equipment posted revenue of $1.86 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.88 billion.

Ingersoll expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.28 to $3.34 per share.

