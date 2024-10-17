Independent Bank Corp.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HANOVER, Mass. (AP) — HANOVER, Mass. (AP) — Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $42.9…

HANOVER, Mass. (AP) — HANOVER, Mass. (AP) — Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $42.9 million.

The Hanover, Massachusetts-based bank said it had earnings of $1.01 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The holding company for Rockland Trust posted revenue of $250.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $175.3 million, also topping Street forecasts.

