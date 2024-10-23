Impinj: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Impinj Inc. (PI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $221,000. The Seattle-based company said…

SEATTLE (AP) — Impinj Inc. (PI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $221,000.

The Seattle-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 56 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The provider of radio frequency identification products posted revenue of $95.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $93 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Impinj expects its per-share earnings to range from 45 cents to 49 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $91 million to $94 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PI

