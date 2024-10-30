Illinois Tool Works: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GLENVIEW, Ill. (AP) — GLENVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of…

GLENVIEW, Ill. (AP) — GLENVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.16 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Glenview, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $3.91. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.65 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.53 per share.

The equipment manufacturer for the transportation, power, food and construction industries posted revenue of $3.97 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.02 billion.

Illinois Tool Works expects full-year earnings to be $11.63 to $11.73 per share.

