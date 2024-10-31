Idexx: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — Idexx Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $232.8 million.…

WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — Idexx Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $232.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westbrook, Maine-based company said it had profit of $2.80.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.69 per share.

The Animal diagnostic and health care company posted revenue of $975.5 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $979.6 million.

Idexx expects full-year earnings to be $10.37 to $10.53 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.87 billion to $3.89 billion.

