Idex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — IDEX Corp. (IEX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $119.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Northbrook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.57. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.90 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.89 per share.

The maker of the Jaws of Life device and other engineered products posted revenue of $798.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $791 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Idex expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.01 to $2.06.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.85 to $7.90 per share.

